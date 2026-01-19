16:25
Kyrgyzstan prevents illegal import of 15 tons of kumys from Russia

Import of 15,600 liters of kumys illegally delivered from Russia was prevented at Ak-Tilek veterinary control post in Chui region. The Veterinary, Livestock Development, Pastures and Feed Service reported.

Inspectors found that the packaging did not have a production date, which violates Kyrgyzstan’s veterinary and sanitary standards. Following the inspection, the necessary reports were drawn up and the product was not allowed to be imported into the republic.

The cargo was returned to Russia via the Ak-Telek post.

The agency emphasized that quality control of imported products will be strengthened and that work to ensure food safety for the population continues.
