Case initiated against officials of military unit in Batken region

According to the results of an inspection at the Batken garrison conducted by the Military Prosecutor’s Office, violations were revealed on the part of officials of the military unit. The press service of the Prosecutor General’s Office of Kyrgyzstan reported.

It is noted that from June 2024 to February 2025, officials received part of the meat products intended for personnel in cash equivalent.

According to the supervisory authority, as a result, the state suffered damages in the amount of 2.5 million soms.

A criminal case has been opened on this fact under Article 210 (misappropriation or embezzlement of entrusted property) of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic. An investigation is underway.
