SCNS opens criminal case against former speaker of Nookat City Council

The State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan (SCNS) opened a criminal case against the former chairman of the Nookat City Council Abdrakhman Gafarov. Own sources in the security agencies informed 24.kg news agency.

According to them, the case concerns the facts of criminal legalization (laundering) of property and illegal privatization of municipal property. The investigation is also checking the involvement of relatives of the ex-speaker and other local government officials.

In 2021, the SCNS officers detained several officials of the Nookat City Hall, including the then mayor of the city. They were suspected of abuse of office related to corruption schemes in land distribution and privatization.
link: https://24.kg/english/337333/
views: 112
