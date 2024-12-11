14:59
Criminal cases initiated against brick factories in Chui region

The Prosecutor General’s Office of Kyrgyzstan has detected violations of the law related to air pollution. The press service of the Prosecutor General’s Office of the Kyrgyz Republic reported.

As noted, the brick factories of IG and B LLC, located in Bashkara-Suu village, Alamedin district, Chui region, operate in violation of the relevant requirements and standards without obtaining a state environmental conclusion. As a result, smoke from the factories polluted the air.

These facts occurred due to the lack of proper control on the part of employees of the environmental and technical control service under the Ministry of Natural Resources, Ecology and Technical Supervision.

The Prosecutor General’s Office opened criminal cases under Articles 305 (air pollution) and 348 (negligence) of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic and transferred them to the investigative bodies for further investigation.
