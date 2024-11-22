18:05
Garage owners clash with police, criminal case initiated

A criminal case has been opened in Bishkek regarding today’s clash between the owners of garages of cooperative No.22 and the police. The press service of the Department of Internal Affairs of Leninsky district reported.

The Land Use Control Department of the City Hall began dismantling the garage cooperative on Pskovskaya Street, 71. According to the garage owners, municipal employees arrived with equipment and demanded to vacate the territory. The cooperative members objected and said that they had not seen any documents about the demolition. One of them doused the police officers and City Hall officials with liquid from a canister. It turned out later that it was water. Another man smashed the windshield of Tazalyk special equipment.

This incident was registered under Article 280 «Hooliganism» of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic. An investigation is underway.
