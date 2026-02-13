10:58
President: High-quality reform will be carried out at SCNS

A high-quality reform will be carried out at the State Committee for National Security (SCNS), President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov stated in an interview with Kabar news agency.

According to him, the State Committee has fully accomplished its mission.

«Furthermore, it can be said that in some areas, it has even exceeded it.

However, the state is a living organism: it should constantly evolve and change. If yesterday national security faced certain challenges, today it faces completely different ones. Taking these realities into account, the SCNS will undergo a high-quality reform that meets modern threats and global changes. The world is changing, and accordingly, our state institutions should also move forward and renew themselves,» Sadyr Japarov added.

Following the resignation of the SCNS Head Kamchybek Tashiev, a number of measures to reform the agency were adopted by a presidential decree.
