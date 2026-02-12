11:31
Kyrgyz Foreign Minister discusses logistics cooperation with German company

Foreign Minister of Kyrgyzstan Jeenbek Kulubaev met with Heinrich Kerstgens, authorized representative of the Board of Directors of Rhenus SE, in Berlin. The press service of the Foreign Affairs Ministry of Kyrgyzstan reported.

The purpose of the meeting was to discuss prospects for cooperation in transport logistics.

«During the conversation, special attention was paid to the development of Kyrgyzstan’s railway transport infrastructure, as well as the creation of modern logistics and container centers. The possibilities of Rhenus Logistics’ participation in infrastructure projects and expanding its presence in Kyrgyzstan were also discussed. Following the meeting, the parties confirmed their mutual interest in developing joint cooperation and continuing practical consultations on the implementation of joint projects,» the press service stated.

Rhenus SE is an international logistics group headquartered in Holzwickede, Germany, and is one of the world’s leading operators of transport and logistics services. Rhenus SE provides comprehensive solutions in the fields of multimodal transport, warehouse logistics and supply chain management, with operations in more than 70 countries worldwide.
link: https://24.kg/english/361677/
views: 137
