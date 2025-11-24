Yurt camp opened in suburbs of Montreal

A married couple has opened a yurt camp in Canada. Blogger Madina Lou reported on her social media account.

Zarina Ismailova, a Dungan from Kazakhstan, and her Kyrgyz husband have opened a yurt camp an hour’s drive from Montreal.

Guests can choose from four yurts. Each is decorated in its own style with various amenities: one of them even has a swimming pool. The yurt camp’s website states that anyone can rent a yurt for $180-200 per day.

The blogger noted that she attended the camp opening ceremony. All those present were served shoro, as well as horse meat, plov, and kurut. Artists from the Kyrgyz community in Canada prepared a concert.