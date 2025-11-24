16:59
USD 87.45
EUR 100.93
RUB 1.10
English

Yurt camp opened in suburbs of Montreal

A married couple has opened a yurt camp in Canada. Blogger Madina Lou reported on her social media account.

Zarina Ismailova, a Dungan from Kazakhstan, and her Kyrgyz husband have opened a yurt camp an hour’s drive from Montreal.

Guests can choose from four yurts. Each is decorated in its own style with various amenities: one of them even has a swimming pool. The yurt camp’s website states that anyone can rent a yurt for $180-200 per day.

The blogger noted that she attended the camp opening ceremony. All those present were served shoro, as well as horse meat, plov, and kurut. Artists from the Kyrgyz community in Canada prepared a concert.
link: https://24.kg/english/352068/
views: 71
Print
Related
Canada imposes sanctions on Kyrgyz bank
Kyrgyzstan and Canada discuss issues of consular cooperation
Ethno-cultural yurt camp opened in the Urals
Seven-room yurt set up in Karakol
I was often sick, could not breathe - Joy from Canada about ecology in Bishkek
Sadyr Japarov presents two yurts to Kyrgyz diaspora in Chicago
Baktybek Amanbaev becomes Ambassador of Kyrgyzstan to Canada
Cassandra Hartblay: People in Bishkek are very warm and smiley
Citizen of Canada beaten in Bishkek
Kyrgyz yurt set up in Salekhard
Popular
Masato Kanda: ADB plans to allocate $700 million to Kyrgyzstan in 2025–2027 Masato Kanda: ADB plans to allocate $700 million to Kyrgyzstan in 2025–2027
ADB to invest over $10 billion in Central Asian countries ADB to invest over $10 billion in Central Asian countries
Over 5,000 Bishkek consumers to be disconnected from electricity for debt Over 5,000 Bishkek consumers to be disconnected from electricity for debt
IMF: Kyrgyzstan among global leaders in GDP growth IMF: Kyrgyzstan among global leaders in GDP growth
24 November, Monday
16:40
Yurt camp opened in suburbs of Montreal Yurt camp opened in suburbs of Montreal
16:33
Osh schools receive 62 interactive panels on behalf of President
16:28
Bishkek introduces restrictions due to CSTO Summit
16:19
Edil Baisalov meets with Vadim Titov
16:06
Temporary traffic restrictions to be imposed in Bishkek and Chui region