Canada imposes sanctions on Kyrgyz bank

The Canadian government has added several institutions and companies to its anti-Russian sanctions list. A statement released by Canada’s Foreign Ministry says.

The new sanctions target a Russian liquefied natural gas (LNG) plant and Gazprom Portovaya LNG terminal, Novatek’s Arctic LNG 2 project, Capital Bank of Central Asia from Kyrgyzstan, and the cross-border payment platform A7.

The Center for Unmanned Systems and Technologies, Russian company Zservers, and internet service provider Xhost Internet Solutions are also added to the list of legal entities.

As Canadian Foreign Minister Anita Anand explained, the restrictions are related to the conflict over Ukraine.

Earlier, the European Union approved its 19th package of sanctions against Russia. The measures target not only Russian companies and banks but also businesses from Central Asia, China, India, and Thailand.

The list includes two Kyrgyz companies — Old Vector LLC and Grinex LLC.