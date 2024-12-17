11:40
Shooting at Christian school in USA: Three people killed

A shooting occurred at a school in Wisconsin (USA). Three people were killed, Abcnews reports.

The shooting took place at the Abundant Life Christian private school in the city of Madison. In total, about 390 children study there. As a result of the armed attack, three people were killed, and seven more received injuries ranging from minor to life-threatening.

According to police, the teenager suspected of the shooting was also found dead. The shooter was a student at this school. Local police chief Shon Barnes suggested during a conversation with the press that the shooter could have committed suicide.

This is the 322nd shooting in U.S. schools in 2024, K-12 School Shooting Database website says.
link: https://24.kg/english/314424/
views: 71
