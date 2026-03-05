Teacher shortage, pedagogical education reform discussed at Science Ministry

An expanded meeting on the transformation of teacher education amid the transition to a 12-year general secondary education system was held at the Ministry of Science, Higher Education and Innovations of Kyrgyzstan.

According to the ministry’s press service, the meeting brought together rectors of universities that train teaching specialists, the president of the Kyrgyz Academy of Education, and members of an expert group.

«Training competent and competitive teaching staff with strong digital skills who are ready to work in an inclusive education environment and meet new educational standards is a key requirement of the time. A comprehensive analysis of the current state of secondary and higher pedagogical education has been conducted. International experience in organizing a 12-year school system has been studied, along with a comparative assessment of how it can be applied in the training of teachers in Kyrgyzstan,» the statement says.

During the meeting, proposals were presented to align state educational standards of secondary vocational institutions and universities with the school education system. Recommendations were also developed to update the sectoral qualification framework for teachers and professional standards.

In addition, updated lists of higher education training fields and a revised classifier of secondary vocational specialties were proposed in line with modern requirements.

To address the teacher shortage in schools, participants reviewed various models for training pedagogical staff, as well as mechanisms for retraining specialists from other fields to work in education. The roadmap for implementing accelerated and intensive educational programs was also clarified.

Following the meeting, experts presented the results of their analysis and proposed reforms. Updated models of teacher education were approved, and it was decided to accelerate the implementation of the roadmap using best practices from educational institutions at the national level and to strengthen interagency coordination.

According to the Ministry of Education and Science of Kyrgyzstan, as of December 2025 there was a shortage of 761 teachers in schools across the country. The largest number of vacancies was recorded in general education institutions in Chui region, Batken region, and Bishkek.