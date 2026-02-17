Fines for insulting teachers, interfering in their work proposed to be increased

Administrative liability for showing disrespect toward teachers and interfering in their professional activities is set to be tightened in Kyrgyzstan. The amendments, drafted by the Ministry of Education and Science of the Kyrgyz Republic, affect offenders, parents of minors, and officials.

Disrespect toward teachers: Fines increased

Under the proposed changes, fines for showing disrespect to a teacher while they are performing their official duties — including the use of obscene language, inappropriate behavior, insults, indecent gestures, including through the media and the internet — would increase fivefold.

The current penalty is a warning or a fine of 10 calculated rates (1,000 soms), but it is proposed to increase it to a warning or 50 calculated rates (5,000 soms).

Liability for parents will also be strengthened. If such an offense is committed by a child under the age of 16, the current penalty is only a warning. The draft law proposes introducing either a warning or a fine of 100 calculated rates (10,000 soms).

Liability for interference in teachers’ work introduced for the first time

The Code is also proposed to be supplemented with a new article establishing liability for obstructing the lawful professional activities of teachers in state and municipal educational institutions.

Violations would include, among other things: assigning teachers to duties unrelated to their professional responsibilities; demanding reports and information not provided for by law; conducting unlawful inspections; obliging teachers to purchase goods or services at their own expense; and coercing them to participate in activities unrelated to their professional duties.

The proposed fines are as follows:

For a first offense — 50 calculated rates (5,000 soms) for individuals and 100 calculated rates (10,000 soms) for officials.

For a repeated offense within one year — 100 calculated rates (10,000 soms) for individuals and 200 calculated rates (20,000 soms) for officials.

«The purpose of this draft law is to ensure and protect the rights and freedoms of teachers in educational institutions and to strengthen liability for offenses related to obstructing their professional activities,» the Ministry of Education and Science stated.

The draft law will remain open for public discussion until the end of February.