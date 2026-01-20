World Nomad Games in Kyrgyzstan: 43 types of competitions included in program

The program of the upcoming World Nomad Games in Kyrgyzstan includes 43 types of competitions. Kazybek Moldazhiev, director of the State Agency for Physical Culture and Sports, announced at a meeting of the Committee on Science, Education, Innovative Development, Information Technology, Culture, Sports, and Youth Affairs.

He recalled that only 17 sports were announced at the first games.

Representatives from 100 countries intend to participate in the 6th Nomad Games in the Kyrgyz Republic. Invitations have already been sent out, Kazybek Moldazhiev noted.

According to him, kok boru and kokpar will be presented as separate competitions. The kok boru competitions will be held according to the rules of Kyrgyzstan, the latter according to the rules of Kazakhstan.

During the 2024 World Nomad Games in Astana, a clash occurred during a kokpar match between the national teams of Kyrgyzstan and Kazakhstan. A player from the Kazakh team struck a player from the Kyrgyz team with a whip, after which a brawl broke out on the field. The match was stopped to investigate the circumstances.

At the end of the competition, the Kyrgyz team lost to the Kazakhstan’s team with a score 5:4. After the Games ended, representatives of the Kyrgyzstan’s Kokboru Federation issued a statement expressing their disagreement with the refereeing and calling it unfair.