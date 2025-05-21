00:21
Representatives of all nationalities should serve in army of Kyrgyzstan - deputy

MP Meder Aliev said at a meeting of the Parliament that representatives of all nationalities living in Kyrgyzstan should serve in the army.

According to him, at present, more than 90 percent of conscripts are Kyrgyz.

«I am always of the opinion that there should be no division either by race, religion or ethnicity. All people are equal and have the same rights and duties. Since gaining independence and even during the Soviet era, all nationalities residing in Kyrgyzstan have always lived in peace and harmony. But when it comes to matters such as serving one’s country, I believe that along with rights, we must also have responsibilities,» Meder Aliev said.

Earlier, at a meeting of the Committee on International Affairs, Defense, Security and Migration, MP Chingiz Aidarbekov proposed to mobilize men of conscription age every year.
