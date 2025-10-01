Corruption scheme in army recruitment uncovered in Kyrgyzstan

A corruption scheme in the Ministry of Defense related to the enlistment of citizens into contract-based military service has been exposed. The press center of the State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan (SCNS) reported.

According to the information, within the framework of a criminal case initiated on charges of bribery, it was established that the commander of one of the military units of the Ministry of Defense, B.M.S., in collusion with a servicewoman of an Internal Troops unit of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, M.A.Zh., systematically received bribes from citizens ranging from 70,000 to 90,000 soms in exchange for enlistment into active military service.

The investigation revealed that the mentioned officials demanded money prior to enrollment in military service.

By decision of the Lenin District Court of Bishkek, B.M.S. has been placed in the SCNS pre-trial detention center for two months pending the investigation. Other participants in the corruption scheme have also been identified, and operational and investigative measures are being carried out against them.