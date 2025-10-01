Corruption scheme in army recruitment uncovered in Kyrgyzstan

A corruption scheme in the Ministry of Defense related to the enlistment of citizens into contract-based military service has been exposed. The press center of the State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan (SCNS) reported.
The investigation revealed that the mentioned officials demanded money prior to enrollment in military service.
By decision of the Lenin District Court of Bishkek, B.M.S. has been placed in the SCNS pre-trial detention center for two months pending the investigation. Other participants in the corruption scheme have also been identified, and operational and investigative measures are being carried out against them.