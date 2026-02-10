11:03
Kyrgyzstan’s judoka wins bronze medal at European Cup

A judoka from Kyrgyzstan, Adis Orozmamatov, won a bronze medal at the European Cup, the Judo Federation reported.

The next stage of the Open European Cup was held on February 7–8 in Sarajevo, Bosnia and Herzegovina.

Orozmamatov competed in the 66 kg weight category, which featured a total of 31 athletes. He started in the 1/16 finals, defeating Peter Weiss from Slovakia, and then Can Emirhan Esenboğa from Turkey in the 1/8 finals.

In the quarterfinals, Orozmamatov lost to Russian David Zeynalov but advanced to the repechage. In the bronze medal matches, he defeated Aleksa Milosevic from Serbia, Roko Rozga from Croatia and Jakub Kurowski from Poland and took third place.
