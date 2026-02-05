Kyrgyz judokas to compete at 2026 Grand Slam in Paris

Judokas from Kyrgyzstan will compete in Paris at the first tournament of the World Tour this year, the Grand Slam, which will be held in the French capital on February 7-8. The official website of the World Judo Federation reported.

According to the website, 522 athletes from 81 countries have registered to participate in the Paris Grand Slam.

Kyrgyzstan will be represented by Erbol Abasbekov (up to 66 kilograms), Erlan Sherov (up to 90 kilograms), and Khanbolot Yrysbekov (up to 66 kilograms).

The Grand Slam judo series includes ten stages and will also be held in Tashkent, Tbilisi, Dushanbe, Astana, Lausanne, Ulaanbaatar, Budapest, Abu Dhabi, and Tokyo.