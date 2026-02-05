10:30
USD 87.45
EUR 103.45
RUB 1.14
English

Kyrgyz judokas to compete at 2026 Grand Slam in Paris

Judokas from Kyrgyzstan will compete in Paris at the first tournament of the World Tour this year, the Grand Slam, which will be held in the French capital on February 7-8. The official website of the World Judo Federation reported.

According to the website, 522 athletes from 81 countries have registered to participate in the Paris Grand Slam.

Kyrgyzstan will be represented by Erbol Abasbekov (up to 66 kilograms), Erlan Sherov (up to 90 kilograms), and Khanbolot Yrysbekov (up to 66 kilograms).

The Grand Slam judo series includes ten stages and will also be held in Tashkent, Tbilisi, Dushanbe, Astana, Lausanne, Ulaanbaatar, Budapest, Abu Dhabi, and Tokyo.
link: https://24.kg/english/360688/
views: 80
Print
Related
Kyrgyz judokas to participate in Grand Slam World Series Tournament
Judo Championship of Kyrgyzstan to be held in Osh for the first time
Islamic Solidarity Games: Kyrgyz judokas win bronze in mixed team competition
Aibiyke Ulanbek kyzy wins gold at Asian Para Judo Championships
Kyrgyzstani Erlan Sherov wins bronze at European Judo Cup
Kyrgyzstanis win four more medals at Asian Youth Judo Championships
Kyrgyzstanis win two bronze medals at Asian Youth Judo Championships
Kyrgyz judokas to take part in Asian Championship in Indonesia
Judokas from Kyrgyzstan to compete at prestigious tournament in Prague
Kyrgyzstanis win two medals at Para Judo Tournament in Egypt
Popular
Kyrgyzstan and USA discuss implementation of Makmal — Karakol railway project Kyrgyzstan and USA discuss implementation of Makmal — Karakol railway project
Kyrgyzstan and USA develop investment cooperation Kyrgyzstan and USA develop investment cooperation
U.S. Special Envoy Sergio Gor to arrive in Bishkek U.S. Special Envoy Sergio Gor to arrive in Bishkek
Kyrgyzstan initiates consultations with EU amid reports of possible sanctions Kyrgyzstan initiates consultations with EU amid reports of possible sanctions
5 February, Thursday
10:23
Cabinet Chairman visits water production plant opened in UAE by Kyrgyzstanis Cabinet Chairman visits water production plant opened i...
10:17
Leading UAE company ready to cooperate with Kyrgyzstan in energy sector
10:09
Kyrgyz judokas to compete at 2026 Grand Slam in Paris
09:57
Kyrgyzstan highlights water security as key issue at Dubai summit
09:52
Kurak film wins three awards at film festival in France
4 February, Wednesday
20:53
Open Central Asia: Kyrgyzstan proposes creating unified tourism brand
20:45
Kyrgyzstan reduces dependence on food imports
20:33
Trading spaces at new Osh market to be provided free of charge
19:50
Osh market relocation: Authorities answer vendors' questions