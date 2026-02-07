11:03
Young judokas from Kyrgyzstan enter top 10 of world rankings

Two young judokas from Kyrgyzstan have entered the top 10 of the World Judo Federation rankings.

Bayel Isakov is ranked tenth in the world judo rankings among cadets in the 73-kilogram weight class (104 points), and 19-year-old Daut Poltushev is ninth among juniors in the 100-kilogram weight class (216 points).

Adis Orozmamatov, a bronze medalist at the recent Sofia European Open 2026, which took place in Sofia, Bulgaria, from January 31 to February 1, is ranked 38th in the cadet rankings in the 66-kilogram weight class (96 points).
