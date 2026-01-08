15:21
Kyrgyz judokas to participate in Grand Slam World Series Tournament

Kyrgyz judokas will take part in the Grand Slam World Series Tournament in Paris, scheduled for February 7–8. The website of the International Judo Federation reports.

A total of 311 athletes from 52 countries have already registered to compete in the Paris Grand Slam 2026.

Kyrgyzstan will be represented at the tournament by Erbol Abasbekov (up to 66 kg), Erlan Sherov (up to 90 kg), and Emirkhan Zholdoshkaziev (over 100 kg).

The Judo Grand Slam series consists of ten stages, which are planned to take place in Tashkent, Tbilisi, Dushanbe, Astana, Lausanne, Ulaanbaatar, Budapest, Abu Dhabi, and Tokyo.
