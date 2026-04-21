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Asian Judo Championships: Kyrgyz team finishes third in team tournament

The national judo team of Kyrgyzstan won bronze medals at the Asian Championships in China, the International Federation reported.

Ten teams participated in the tournament—three women’s teams and three men’s teams.

In the quarterfinals, the athletes defeated their opponents from Tajikistan, but lost to Mongolia in the semifinals, who defeated the Kazakh athletes in the final. The Kyrgyzstan’s team then defeated teams from India and the UAE.

This is the first medal for the Kyrgyz judokas in the team tournament at the Asian Championships.
link: https://24.kg/english/371183/
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