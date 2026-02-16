12:21
USD 87.45
EUR 103.74
RUB 1.13
English

Erlan Sherov wins gold at Open European Judo Cup

Erlan Sherov won a gold medal at the Open European Judo Cup. Sports journalist Takhir Gafurov reported on social media.

According to him, the tournament was held in Ljubljana, the capital of Slovenia.

«The Kyrgyzstani skipped the first round by chance. In the round of 32, he defeated Belgian Karel Foubert. In the round of 16, he defeated Lithuanian Lithuanian Augustas Slyteris. In the quarterfinals, he defeated Frenchman Eniel Caroli. In the battle for a place in the final, he defeated Egyptian Abdalla Abdelsamea. And in the decisive bout for first place, he defeated Russian David Karapetyan to win the tournament in the 90-kilogram category,» the statement reads.

Erlan Sherov is a Master of Sports of International Class of the Kyrgyz Republic in judo, a graduate of the Specialized Children’s and Youth Olympic Reserve School, and winner of the 2023 Asian Championship.
link: https://24.kg/english/362116/
views: 143
Print
Related
Kyrgyzstan’s judoka wins bronze medal at European Cup
Young judokas from Kyrgyzstan enter top 10 of world rankings
Kyrgyz judokas to compete at 2026 Grand Slam in Paris
Kyrgyz judokas to participate in Grand Slam World Series Tournament
Judo Championship of Kyrgyzstan to be held in Osh for the first time
Islamic Solidarity Games: Kyrgyz judokas win bronze in mixed team competition
Aibiyke Ulanbek kyzy wins gold at Asian Para Judo Championships
Kyrgyzstani Erlan Sherov wins bronze at European Judo Cup
Kyrgyzstanis win four more medals at Asian Youth Judo Championships
Kyrgyzstanis win two bronze medals at Asian Youth Judo Championships
Popular
Energy consumption by cryptocurrency miners in Kyrgyzstan revealed Energy consumption by cryptocurrency miners in Kyrgyzstan revealed
China Southern Airlines to launch direct Bishkek — Guangzhou flights China Southern Airlines to launch direct Bishkek — Guangzhou flights
Marlen Mamataliev elected Speaker of Parliament of Kyrgyzstan Marlen Mamataliev elected Speaker of Parliament of Kyrgyzstan
Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan intend to comprehensively develop bilateral relations Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan intend to comprehensively develop bilateral relations
16 February, Monday
11:57
First Republic of Korea — Central Asia Summit to be held in fall First Republic of Korea — Central Asia Summit to be hel...
11:52
Weapons, ammunition, 1.7 kg of cannabis seized during searches in Tyup
11:25
Russia plans to supply 1.5 million tons of fuel and lubricants to KR in 2026
11:20
Freedom Bank Kazakhstan abandons plans to establish subsidiary in Kyrgyzstan
11:14
Asel Sharbekova wins archery medals at 2026 Open Masters Games