Erlan Sherov wins gold at Open European Judo Cup

Erlan Sherov won a gold medal at the Open European Judo Cup. Sports journalist Takhir Gafurov reported on social media.

According to him, the tournament was held in Ljubljana, the capital of Slovenia.

«The Kyrgyzstani skipped the first round by chance. In the round of 32, he defeated Belgian Karel Foubert. In the round of 16, he defeated Lithuanian Lithuanian Augustas Slyteris. In the quarterfinals, he defeated Frenchman Eniel Caroli. In the battle for a place in the final, he defeated Egyptian Abdalla Abdelsamea. And in the decisive bout for first place, he defeated Russian David Karapetyan to win the tournament in the 90-kilogram category,» the statement reads.

Erlan Sherov is a Master of Sports of International Class of the Kyrgyz Republic in judo, a graduate of the Specialized Children’s and Youth Olympic Reserve School, and winner of the 2023 Asian Championship.