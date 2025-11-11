12:47
Islamic Solidarity Games: Kyrgyz judokas win bronze in mixed team competition

The 6th Islamic Solidarity Games are currently taking place in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. The Games’ official website says.

The Kyrgyz judokas won bronze medal in the mixed team competitions defeating the national team of Kazakhstan.

Earlier, Kyrgyz judokas Zhanar Zholdosheva (under 57 kg) and Adina Kochkonbaeva (under 63 kg) won silver medals in their categories, while boxer Nuradin Rustambek uulu also won a silver medal the previous day.

The 6th Islamic Solidarity Games are being held in Riyadh from November 7 to November 21, featuring 19 sports, including three Paralympic disciplines. A total of 90 athletes from Kyrgyzstan are participating in the competitions.
