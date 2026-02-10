Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan resume cooperation in hydrometeorology

Delegations from the Kyrgyz Republic and the Republic of Kazakhstan met in Astana to discuss resuming cooperation in hydrometeorology and exchanging hydrological data on Kirov, Orto-Tokoi, and Toktogul reservoirs. The Ministry of Water Resources and Irrigation of the Republic of Kazakhstan reported.

The Kyrgyz side was represented by First Deputy Minister of Emergency Situations Azamat Mambetov, and the Kazakh side by First Vice Minister of Water Resources and Irrigation Nurlan Aldamzharov. The meeting was held as part of the implementation of the protocol of the 13th meeting of the Kazakh-Kyrgyz Intergovernmental Council, held on November 12-13, 2025, in Astana.

Following the meeting, a cooperation program in operational and production activities was signed between Kazhydromet and the Hydrometeorological Service under the Ministry of Emergency Situations of the Kyrgyz Republic for 2026-2028 period.

The document provides for the exchange of operational hydrological information on rivers and reservoirs, basin runoff and precipitation forecasts, mutual storm alerts and warnings, as well as the exchange of experience and joint scientific and technical activities.

«The signing of this document is the result of water diplomacy and many years of negotiations between specialists from our countries. This is an important stage in the development of bilateral cooperation, reflecting the mutual interest of our countries in strengthening cooperation in the field of emergency prevention and response. The implementation of the Program is aimed at increasing the effectiveness of joint actions, developing practical cooperation, and improving rapid response mechanisms. Timely exchange of reservoir data plays a vital role in ensuring the safety of the population and infrastructure in the lower reaches of transboundary rivers, especially during periods of high water and flooding,» First Vice Minister of Water Resources and Irrigation Nurlan Aldamzharov noted.