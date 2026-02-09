16:16
Kyrgyzstanis urged to refrain from using dietary supplements: List

In order to prevent potential harm to public health, residents of Kyrgyzstan are advised to refrain from purchasing and consuming a number of dietary supplements (biologically active additives, or BAAs). The recommendation was issued by the Department of Disease Prevention and State Sanitary and Epidemiological Surveillance.

According to the department, some dietary supplements do not comply with the technical regulations of the Eurasian Economic Union, including Technical Regulation of Customs Union 021/2011 «On Food Safety» and Technical Regulation of Customs Union 022/2011 «Food Products in Terms of Labeling.»

List of products:

  • BioTech USA Vitamin D3;
  • Vitamin D3 2000 IU, NaturalSupp;
  • Strimex Vitamin D3 + K2 (Strimex Sports Nutrition);
  • Vitamin D3 2000 IU (cholecalciferol);
  • ULTRASUPPS Vitamin D3 & K2;
  • Effervescent tablets: Multivitamins + Minerals;
  • Calcium + Vitamin D3;
  • OstroVit Vitamin D3 + K2;
  • UESUPPS Ultra Energy Vitamin D3 2000 IU;
  • Testosterone boosting complex;
  • Dispersible Vitamin D3 2000 (4FRESH Health);
  • Amino Energy;
  • Vitamin D3 (cholecalciferol) 2000 IU;
  • Iron (chelate);
  • Vitamin D3 + K2;
  • Calcium Chelate;
  • Fjord Norwegian Krill Oil.

Individuals who have previously used the listed products are advised to seek medical attention if any adverse reactions occur.
