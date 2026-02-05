Two Deputy Science Ministers of Kyrgyzstan dismissed

Two Deputy Ministers of Science, Higher Education, and Innovation have been dismissed. The press service of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan reported.

As reported, Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers Adylbek Kasymaliev signed an order to dismiss:

First Deputy Minister of Science, Higher Education, and Innovation Aibek Chotonov;

Deputy Minister of Science, Higher Education, and Innovation Nurlan Omurov.

These two ministers had held these positions since July 3, 2025.

The Minister of Science, Higher Education, and Innovation Baktiyar Orozov was dismissed on December 15, 2025. He was caught driving drunk. The president ultimately fired him for violating civil servant ethics.