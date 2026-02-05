Sadyr Japarov invites American business to new projects in Kyrgyzstan

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov met with Ambassador Sergio Gor, U.S. Special Envoy for South and Central Asia, and American business representatives. The meeting took place at Yntymak Ordo.

The head of state emphasized that Kyrgyzstan adheres to a multi-vector foreign policy and attaches great importance to cooperation with the United States. He stated that the country is open to all businessmen and investors and does not discriminate by country of origin, ensuring equal conditions and state support for their activities.

The visiting American business delegation is the largest in the history of Kyrgyzstan — USA relations, highlighting the role of the US-Kyrgyz Business Council.

Sadyr Japarov also noted the country’s steady economic growth and reported on the implementation of major infrastructure, energy, and industrial projects aimed at long-term development.

He emphasized that increasing investment potential is one of the priorities of Kyrgyzstan’s economic policy. In this regard, the republic is improving the investment climate, expanding tax incentives, simplifying business registration procedures, and reducing administrative interference in business.

It was also noted that in 2025, the international rating agency Standard & Poor’s Global Ratings assigned Kyrgyzstan a sovereign credit rating of B+ with a stable outlook. This, according to the president, demonstrates the effectiveness of ongoing reforms and growing investor confidence.

Sergio Gor, in turn, stated that the United States is increasing its attention to the region and sees opportunities for developing mutually beneficial and sustainable relations. He emphasized the American side’s readiness to expand its instruments for supporting investment cooperation and expressed interest in implementing joint projects.

During the meeting, representatives of American organizations and companies presented proposals for promising areas of cooperation. These included the U.S.-Kyrgyzstan Business Council, the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, Boeing, the Coca-Cola Company, Franklin Templeton, GE Healthcare, and the Mooney Group.

Following the talks, the parties confirmed their mutual interest in strengthening the Kyrgyz-American economic dialogue and developing practical cooperation between the government agencies and businesses of the two countries.

It is worth noting that the two-day B5+1 Business Forum is taking place in Bishkek, bringing together representatives of the business communities and government agencies of Central Asian countries and the United States.

The B5+1 format aims to develop regional economic cooperation, expand dialogue between business and government, and promote joint investment, trade, and economic projects.