Sultan Raev's book "Topon" (Flood) published in Hungary

Kyrgyz national writer Sultan Raev’s book Topon (Flood) has been published in Hungarian in Budapest.

The book includes the novel Topon and the short stories The Boy Who Caught the Sun and Kashaba.

In 2023, the novel Zhanzhaza was published in Hungary. It caused a stir among Hungarian readers. Previously, only a few works by Kyrgyz writers, including Chingiz Aitmatov, had been published in the country.

«Hungary is the birthplace of the famous poet Sándor Petőfi, last year’s Nobel laureate László Krasznahorkai, and the composer Franz Liszt. I would say that the publication of my work in Hungarian in Hungary—a land of literature and art—is a great honor not only for me personally but for all of Kyrgyz national literature,» Sultan Raev noted.

The novel Zhanzhaza (2023) and the collection Topon were translated by renowned Hungarian translator József Goretity. The presentation evening for the collection Topon was held at a very high level at the Center for Hungarian Culture and Spirituality. Hungarian literary scholars, members of the public, students, and literature enthusiasts participated in the event.

The collection Topon was published in Moscow in 2019.
