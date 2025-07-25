Sultan Raev awarded WOW gold medal for contribution to world literature

The World Organization of Writers (WOW) awarded the gold medal for his contribution to the development of world literature to the People’s Writer of Kyrgyzstan Sultan Raev. The organization’s website says.
According to the organizers, Sultan Raev became the first representative of Kyrgyz literature to be awarded this prestigious international award.
He has held the position of Secretary General of the International Organization of Turkic Culture (TURKSOY) since 2022.
According to the charter of the World Organization of Writers, gold medal winners are members of the Supreme Literary Council of WOW.
The World Organization of Writers (WOW) is an international association created to develop literary cooperation and promote spiritual and moral values.
The organization was founded on February 2, 2023 at the VI Eurasian Literary Festival LIFFT in Egypt. WOW headquarters are located in Moscow. The President of the organization is poetess Margarita Al.