Mihai Eminescu Prize awarded to laureates Sultan Raev and Karbalas Bakirov

The ceremony of awarding one of the prestigious literary prizes of the Mihai Eminescu International Academy was held in Kazakhstan. Famous poets and writers from Asia, Europe, Africa and America, Nobel Prize nominees, members of the Swedish Academy took part in the ceremony.

The Mihai Eminescu International Literary Academy (Romania) awarded outstanding poets and writers of Central Asia the Mihai Eminescu Gold Medal, the highest award of the academy. Alongside the medal, the recipients were officially granted the title of laureate.

The writer Sultan Raev and the poet Karbalas Bakirov received the award from Kyrgyzstan.

From Kazakhstan, the award was presented to poets Ulugbek Yesdauletov, Akshumkar Serik, Akkushtap Baktykereeva, Tynchtykbek Abdukhakim, and Meerkan Akdaulet.

Titles and awards were also conferred upon Osmon Azim from Uzbekistan and writer Musa Kasym Aryzhan from Turkey.