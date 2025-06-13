Support for Kyrgyz culture: Books donated to libraries in Chui region

As part of the celebration of the 100th anniversary of the establishment of the Kara-Kyrgyz Autonomous Region, the Ministry of Culture, Information, Sports, and Youth Policy of Kyrgyzstan, with the support of the President, published 100 titles of books with a total circulation of 100,000 copies.

According to the press service of the ministry, the first sets were delivered to libraries in Chui region.

The books are being distributed throughout the republic through the Alykul Osmonov National Library.

The project aims to support Kyrgyz culture, literature, and national values. Among the published books are the epics Manas, Semey, and Seytek, works by the founders of Kyrgyz literature, children’s books, and the best translations of world classics.