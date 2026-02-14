16:38
Kyrgyzstan celebrates International Book Giving Day

Libraries across Kyrgyzstan are marking February 14 — International Book Giving Day — on a large scale. The initiative is aimed at promoting interest in reading and strengthening the spiritual values of society, the Ministry of Culture of the Kyrgyz Republic reported.

According to the ministry, more than 1,000 libraries nationwide are hosting Book Swap campaigns, quest games, and events «A Book Is the Most Valuable Gift,» encouraging readers to actively participate in book exchanges.

The National Library of the Kyrgyz Republic named after Alykul Osmonov is replenishing its collections with new books and organizing festive activities. Meanwhile, the Republican Library for Children and Youth named after Kasymaly Bayalinov is holding special programs for young readers.

The State Book Chamber of the Kyrgyz Republic is distributing new books to regional libraries and contributing to the renewal of library collections.

The ministry noted that it continues systematic efforts to develop the book sector and meet the cultural and spiritual needs of the population.
