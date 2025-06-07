19:14
Sultan Raev's novel "The Boy Holding the Sun" presented in Berlin

The Yunus Emre Institute in Berlin hosted presentation of a novel «The Boy Holding the Sun» by TURKSOY Secretary General Sultan Raev on June 2. The Embassy of Kyrgyzstan in Germany reported.

The event was attended by the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Kyrgyz Republic to Germany Omurbek Tekebayev and the former speaker of the Parliament of Kyrgyzstan Abdygany Erkebaev as guests of honor.

During the presentation of the novel, Omurbek Tekebayev highly praised the work of Sultan Raev, noting his contribution to strengthening the cultural ties of the Turkic world.

The novel «The Boy Holding the Sun», translated into Turkish by Kemal Gezom, covers the themes of childhood and morality.

The event was also attended by the Consul General of Turkey Ilker Okan Sanli and representatives of cultural circles. The program included a concert by the popular Kyrgyz ensemble «Akak» and an excerpt from the epic «Manas» recited by the president of Manas Academy Biymyrza uulu Aziz.
