Saltanat Amanova: 70 percent of books published in Kyrgyzstan are religious

From 60 to 70 percent of published books in Kyrgyzstan are religious literature. Deputy Saltanat Amanova stated during a session of the Committee on Science, Education, Innovative Development, Information Technologies, Culture, Sports, and Youth Affairs of Parliament.

She emphasized the need for careful review of the content of such books. The deputy raised the question whether these works adhere to the principles of traditional Islam or contain other information that requires detailed study.

Amanova noted that it is time to revive and strengthen the role of a national printing house.

Currently, all printing houses are private. There is a pressing need to create a national printing house that would take control and monitor the activities of private publishers. Saltanat Amanova

In conclusion, the deputy invited her colleagues in the relevant committee to personally visit the Book Chamber to get a first-hand look at the situation in book publishing and assess the state of affairs in the industry.