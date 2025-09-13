Russia donates 4,000 textbooks and books to Kyrgyz schools

Schools in Kyrgyzstan have received 4,000 textbooks, dictionaries, and other books from Russia. The Russian House in Bishkek reported.

In total, 17 educational institutions across the country received the books, including schools, universities, the Kyrgyz State Medical Academy, and the military lyceum.

The donation was made to institutions employing teachers who took part in the «Women Changing the World» competition organized by the Union of Compatriot Women. In Sokuluk district of Chui region, books were provided through the initiative of the compatriot organization «Narodny Sobor.»

Earlier, the Russian House in Bishkek delivered a set of textbooks to Esenbekov secondary school in the village of Tash-Aryk, Talas region, while the Russian House in Osh donated spelling dictionaries to Makarenko school No. 6.