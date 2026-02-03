SCNS warns of rising phone scams in Kyrgyzstan

Kyrgyzstan is experiencing a sharp increase in phone scams, the press center of the State Committee for National Security (SCNS) reported. Fraudsters pose as government officials, bank employees, or law enforcement officers to gain access to citizens’ personal data and money.

According to the SCNS, criminals use modern caller ID spoofing technologies and psychological pressure. They report suspicious account transactions, promise «refunds,» or demand money for «protection from cyberattacks.»

Recently, scammers have actively used the names of SCNS employees and even senior leadership of the state committee.

During operational investigations, the SCNS identified and disrupted several criminal groups. The perpetrators made calls both from within Kyrgyzstan and abroad. Criminal cases have been opened based on these incidents.

The SCNS urges citizens to remain vigilant and reminds of key safety rules:

End any suspicious call immediately;

Do not respond to dubious emails or messages claiming to be from SCNS leadership;

Never share personal data, PINs, passwords, or bank card numbers;

Do not transfer money in response to phone requests, regardless of who the caller claims to be.

Citizens encountering scammers should immediately contact the national security authorities.