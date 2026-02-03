EAEU benefits: Kyrgyzstan exempt from customs duties on meat, sugar, fruit

The Eurasian Economic Commission Council adopted a series of measures to support Kyrgyzstan’s agro-industrial sector. The Ministry of Water Resources, Agriculture and Processing Industry of the Kyrgyz Republic reported.

The measures provide exemptions from import customs duties for several socially and economically important goods imported into Kyrgyzstan for domestic consumption and industrial processing.

1. Cattle meat

Duration: until December 31, 2026

Volume: up to 5,000 tons

Applies to: fresh or chilled cattle meat (EAEU Foreign Economic Activity Commodity Nomenclature codes: 0201...) and frozen cattle meat (codes: 0202...)

Duty exemption requires confirmation from the authorized EAEU state authority, specifying importers, product types, and volumes.

Meat imported under this benefit may only be used for meat product manufacturing by meat-processing enterprises. Export of meat products made from duty-free meat to other EAEU countries is prohibited.

2. Raw cane sugar

Duration: until December 31, 2026

Volume: up to 20,000 tons

Requires a document from the authorized Kyrgyzstan’s authority confirming the purpose of the goods and containing information on importers and processing enterprises.

Raw sugar must be used exclusively for industrial processing in Kyrgyzstan. White sugar produced from duty-free raw sugar may not be exported to other EAEU countries.

3. Citrus fruits

Duration: until December 31, 2026

Duty-free volumes:

Fresh bananas (0803901000) — 3,000 tons Fresh mandarin oranges (0805210000) — 2,500 tons Fresh table grapes (0806101000) — 1,500 tons Fresh oranges (0805102000) — 1,000 tons Fresh mangoes (0804500001) — 500 tons Fresh kiwi (0810500000) — 500 tons

4. Cocoa products

Duration: until April 30, 2027 (annual)

Volume: 300 tons

Objectives of the measures: