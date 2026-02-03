Kyrgyzstan initiates consultations with EU amid reports of possible sanctions

Authorities of Kyrgyzstan have confirmed that they initiated consultations with the European Union following media reports about the possible inclusion of Kyrgyzstan in sanctions measures against Russia.

First Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers Daniyar Amangeldiev told Azattyk that an online meeting with EU Sanctions Envoy David O’Sullivan may take place in the coming days.

According to him, there is no official information indicating plans to impose sanctions on Kyrgyzstan, and the published reports are based on information from a foreign outlet without supporting evidence. He emphasized that Kyrgyzstan has introduced restrictions on the export of dual-use goods, including weapons, and sees no grounds for measures against the country.

Amangeldiev also noted that if any restrictions are considered, they would likely not involve sanctions against Kyrgyzstan itself, but rather recommendations to individual EU member states not to supply certain goods to the republic.

Bloomberg reported on January 30 that the European Union is considering the possibility of restrictive measures against Kyrgyzstan. According to the media outlet, the issue is being discussed as part of the EU’s 20th sanctions package against Russia, related to the war in Ukraine and efforts to prevent the circumvention of sanctions through third countries.

The media outlet noted that additional restrictions could affect banks, oil companies, as well as cryptocurrency services and financial institutions in countries that that the EU believes are helping Russia evade sanctions.