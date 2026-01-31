13:06
EU plans to impose sanctions against Kyrgyzstan for aiding Russia

The European Union plans to impose sanctions against Kyrgyzstan for aiding Russia. Bloomberg reported, citing sources.

According to the media outlet, as part of the new sanctions package currently under discussion against Russia, the EU intends to apply for the first time a mechanism to combat alleged sanctions evasion for certain equipment exported to Kyrgyzstan.

This includes a ban on the export of machine tools and some radio equipment to the republic, the agency claims.

The EU plans to adopt the next round of sanctions against Russia on February 24, 2026, the fourth anniversary of the outbreak of hostilities in Ukraine. This was announced by EU High Representative Kaja Kallas.

According to calculations by the Brookings Institution, exports from Estonia to Kyrgyzstan have soared by 10,000 percent, from Finland by 3,100 percent, from Poland and Greece by 2,200 and 2,100 percent, and from Norway, the UK, Germany, and the Czech Republic by more than 1,000 percent.

In essence, «Kyrgyzstan has become the main destination for European exports ultimately ending up in Russia,» Brookings Institution economist Robin Brooks believes.

Due to suspicions of circumventing restrictions against Russia, companies from other countries, including Kyrgyzstan, have also been subject to EU and US sanctions. For example, in October 2025, the EU added two banks to its sanctions lists: Tolubay Bank and the Eurasian Savings Bank. In February 2025, Keremet Bank, previously included on the US list, was added to the UK sanctions list. Several companies from Kyrgyzstan are also subject to restrictions.
