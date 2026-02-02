Maternity hospital in Osh reopened after major renovations

The maternity ward at the Osh Interregional Combined Clinical Hospital has been officially reopened after major renovations.

According to the Ministry of Health’s press center, the maternity hospital was built and commissioned in 1968. Since then, no major renovations have been carried out, with only occasional cosmetic repairs. Major renovations began in June 2025.

These renovations included the intensive care unit, pregnancy pathology unit, rooming-in unit, neonatal intensive care unit, maternity unit, admissions unit, operating rooms, central sterilization unit, and clinical laboratory unit.

A centralized oxygen station has been installed, additional operating rooms have been added, and comfortable conditions have been created in patient rooms.

The building’s utility systems, including sewerage, water supply, heating, and electrical systems, as well as the roof, facade, and other elements, have been renovated. In addition, a waiting room has been set up for relatives and accompanying persons.

A total of 87 million soms in budgetary funds, allocated by the Ministry of Health and the Compulsory Medical Insurance Fund, were spent on the capital renovations.

A total of 3.8 million soms in sponsorship funds was used to install an elevator for pregnant women.

Every year, 9,000-10,000 newborns are born in the maternity ward of the Osh Interregional Clinical Hospital, and approximately 20,000 pregnant women receive medical care.

The medical facility also serves as a training center for obstetricians and gynecologists.