Primary school teachers in Kyrgyzstan receive laptops

At least 20,286 Altyn Kazyk laptops have been distributed to primary school teachers across Kyrgyzstan.

According to the Ministry of Education, a second batch of equipment has been prepared and will be delivered to teachers through district education departments.

Future shipments are planned for history, geography, and Kyrgyz language teachers.

The domestically produced laptops were assembled at Technopark of the Iskhak Razzakov Kyrgyz State Technical University and prepared in accordance with established technical requirements. Each laptop is equipped with licensed software that automatically updates and ensures security. In addition, teaching materials and the necessary software for teachers’ daily work are installed.

Last year, 27,000 laptops were distributed to STEM (mathematics, physics, chemistry, biology, and computer science) teachers. 54,000 teachers have been promised equipment by November 2025.