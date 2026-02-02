Edil Baisalov comments on EU sanctions against Kyrgyzstan to Euronews

Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan Edil Baisalov, in an interview with Euronews, commented on the European Union’s sanctions against Kyrgyz banks imposed due to alleged ties to Russia.

According to the official, Bishkek is in constant dialogue with the EU and individual European countries. «Obviously, we are worried that there is misunderstanding. You know, the Russian Federation is our top partner in trade, in our relations. We have hundreds of thousands of labor migrants. Obviously, there will be remittances,» he noted.

The Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers said that during his visit to Brussels, he asked European colleagues to provide for mechanism for European companies to notify of dual-use goods if Kyrgyz entities buy them. However, the European side has shown no interest in this.

«We are of course frustrated by some of the sanctions,» Baisalov added.

He emphasized that Kyrgyzstan remains committed to working with the EU, explaining its position, while pursuing its own pragmatic interest of national development, and focusing on its internal affairs.