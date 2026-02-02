16:45
USD 87.45
EUR 104.39
RUB 1.16
English

Suspect in illegal sale of drugs detained in Bishkek

Officers from the Internal Affairs Department of Pervomaisky district in Bishkek detained a suspect in the illegal sale of narcotic drugs. The department’s press service reported.

On January 31, a police officer on duty on Ogorodnaya Street noticed an unknown individual whose behavior aroused suspicion. During operational surveillance, it was established that the individual was illegally selling drugs through stashes in the capital.

A criminal case has been opened under Article 282 (Illegal manufacture of narcotic drugs, psychotropic substances, and their analogues for the purpose of sale) of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic.

During investigative and operational-search activities, officers from the Internal Affairs Department of Pervomaisky district identified and detained the suspect, T.B., 19. During his arrest, he voluntarily disclosed the locations of the stashes and handed over 29 shrink-wrapped packages of narcotic substances.

Under Article 96 of the Criminal Procedure Code, the suspect was placed in the temporary detention facility.

The criminal investigation is ongoing.
link: https://24.kg/english/360231/
views: 138
Print
Related
Health Ministry of Kyrgyzstan plans to open drug addicts rehabilitation center
More than two kilograms of marijuana seized in Bishkek
Suspects in sale of large batch of drugs detained in Issyk-Kul region
Dangerous "medicines" sold from apartment, suspect detained in Bishkek
Over 135 kilograms of drugs seized during special operation
Woman in Bishkek suspected of selling psychotropic substances
Suspect in synthetic drug distribution detained in Bishkek
Drug network with $2.3 million turnover dismantled in Uzbekistan
Suspect in synthetic drug trafficking detained in Bishkek
Suspect in distribution of synthetic drugs detained in Bishkek
Popular
Danone recalls baby formula in Germany, brand's products also sold in Kyrgyzstan Danone recalls baby formula in Germany, brand's products also sold in Kyrgyzstan
Earthquake hits Naryn: Tremors up to 4 points, no damage reported Earthquake hits Naryn: Tremors up to 4 points, no damage reported
Air quality improvement project discussed with World Bank at Bishkek City Hall Air quality improvement project discussed with World Bank at Bishkek City Hall
EU plans to impose sanctions against Kyrgyzstan for aiding Russia EU plans to impose sanctions against Kyrgyzstan for aiding Russia
2 February, Monday
16:42
Weather alert issued in Kyrgyzstan Weather alert issued in Kyrgyzstan
16:36
Unique 180-ton stone unveiled for tourists in Issyk-Kul region
16:17
Electric vehicles account for only 0.8 percent of all vehicles in Kyrgyzstan
16:11
Cabinet to approve new financial guarantees for investors in special zones
16:05
Collapse at Jerooy mine: Interagency commission investigates accident