Suspect in illegal sale of drugs detained in Bishkek

Officers from the Internal Affairs Department of Pervomaisky district in Bishkek detained a suspect in the illegal sale of narcotic drugs. The department’s press service reported.

On January 31, a police officer on duty on Ogorodnaya Street noticed an unknown individual whose behavior aroused suspicion. During operational surveillance, it was established that the individual was illegally selling drugs through stashes in the capital.

A criminal case has been opened under Article 282 (Illegal manufacture of narcotic drugs, psychotropic substances, and their analogues for the purpose of sale) of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic.

During investigative and operational-search activities, officers from the Internal Affairs Department of Pervomaisky district identified and detained the suspect, T.B., 19. During his arrest, he voluntarily disclosed the locations of the stashes and handed over 29 shrink-wrapped packages of narcotic substances.

Under Article 96 of the Criminal Procedure Code, the suspect was placed in the temporary detention facility.

The criminal investigation is ongoing.