National Bank's profit for 2025 to be transferred to budget

A draft constitutional law has been submitted to the Zhogorku Kenesh (Parliament) providing for the transfer of 100 percent of the National Bank of Kyrgyzstan’s profits for 2025 to the national budget.

According to the document, Parts 4 and 5 of Article 12 of the constitutional Law «On the National Bank of the Kyrgyz Republic,» which regulate profit distribution and reserve formation, are temporarily suspended and will not apply to the 2025 financial statements. The funds will be transferred after the annual financial statements are confirmed by an independent external auditor.

The draft also proposes repealing Law No. 34 of February 5, 2025, which previously regulated a similar procedure.

As the background statement says, the initiative is aimed at increasing the revenue side of the national budget to finance socially significant expenditures. The document is proposed for consideration in an extraordinary manner and in three readings, as permitted by the Regulations of the Zhogorku Kenesh for bills related to economic stability.

The initiative does not require additional budget expenditures and does not necessitate amendments to other regulatory legal acts.
