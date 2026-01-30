Kyrgyzstan to conduct interim monitoring of 12-year education implementation

Interim monitoring and an analytical assessment of the implementation of 12-year education based on the results of the first half of the year will be conducted in Kyrgyzstan. The Ministry of Education announced.

According to the ministry, a comprehensive analysis based on questionnaires and observations is planned to determine the results.

According to Education Minister Dogdurkul Kendirbaeva, the interim and summary analysis will provide an objective picture of the initial results of the reform, determine the effectiveness of the decisions made, and identify problem areas, achievements, and areas for adjustment in future stages of 12-year education implementation.

Particular attention will be paid to analyzing data on teacher training, assessing the practical application of subject standards and curricula, and the effectiveness of using electronic educational resources and digital platforms, including the portals of the Kyrgyz Academy of Education, the Republican Institute for Advanced Training and Retraining of Teachers, and Okuu Kitebi.

The monitoring will assess teachers’ mastery of the automated information systems Mugalim, Kundoluk, and other digital solutions, as well as analyze the accuracy, relevance, and completeness of the data entered into these systems and used in management decision-making.

The interim monitoring will be conducted by the Department for Education Quality Development under the Ministry of Education.

Kyrgyzstan is undergoing a phased transition to a 12-year education system. In the 2025/2026 academic year, students in grades 1, 2, 5, and 7 transitioned to the new program.

In 2026, over one billion soms will be allocated for education system reform. The same amount was allocated in 2025.