All court decisions on April events will remain in force — Askat Alagozov

Askat Alagozov, press secretary of President Sadyr Japarov, commented on the head of state’s visit to a garment factory built for participants of the April events.

According to him, on May 10 the president was inspecting the construction of a new bus station and Osh market, while the sewing workshop is located in the same area. Alagozov stressed that the visit to the facility was unrelated to previously adopted court rulings and legal issues connected to the 2010 events.

«After learning about the president’s visit to the area, participants of the April events asked him to stop by their complex. I would especially like to emphasize that all court decisions and legal assessments regarding the 2010 events remain in force. The president’s visit to the ‘April events participants’ has nothing to do with these legal matters,» he said.

During the trip, President Japarov inspected the construction sites and briefly spoke with participants of the April events who had been waiting for him at the garment workshop. The head of state also noted that the enterprise should operate in the interests of families affected by the April events.

Earlier, the state allocated 1.7 hectares of land for the factory, while former president Kurmanbek Bakiyev, who left the country after the April 2010 events, reportedly promised to provide 1 billion soms.

The day before, one of those affected by the April events, founder of 7-April Yntymagy OJSC Usupbiy Sherimbaev, stated that «the families of those killed and people wounded by gunfire received compensation from the Bakiyevs.»

According to available information, the factory is registered as a joint-stock company with 317 shareholders.

At the same time, the issue of compensation has sparked dissatisfaction among some participants of the April events, with some viewing it as a possible attempt by the Bakiyevs to return to the country.