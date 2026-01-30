Russian court orders Ekaterina Bivol to serve 60 hours of community service

The Leninsky District Court of St. Petersburg ruled in the case against blogger Ekaterina Bivol, the former wife of Russian and Kyrgyz boxer Dmitry Bivol. She was found guilty of an administrative offense for publishing insults against Kyrgyz and Kazakhs and sentenced her to 60 hours of community service, the city’s joint court press service reported.

The case was opened under Article 20.3.1 of the Code of Administrative Offenses of the Russian Federation (Incitement of hatred or enmity, as well as humiliation of human dignity).

The case was sparked by a video posted on October 22, 2025 on a Telegram channel. In it, Ekaterina Bivol, using obscene language, made negative comments about groups of people based on their ethnicity, including Kazakhs and Kyrgyz.

Ekaterina Bivol had previously faced criminal charges in Kyrgyzstan and Kazakhstan for similar incidents, and she was placed on the international wanted list in both countries.

A court in St. Petersburg also previously found Ekaterina Bivol’s public statements about her ex-husband to be false and defamatory and ordered her to retract the disseminated information.