New director of Kyrgyzfarmatsiya state enterprise appointed

New director has been appointed at the state-owned enterprise Kyrgyzfarmatsiya. Bolot Dzhunusov has been appointed its director by the Cabinet Chairman’s decision.

As the state enterprise reported to 24.kg news agency, he has already been introduced to the staff.

Previously, Talant Sultanov headed the state-owned enterprise since March 2025. He resigned on January 19.

Bolot Dzhunusov, born in 1973, is a diplomat and a PhD in Economics. He held various positions, including deputy chief of staff of the Kyrgyz government.
