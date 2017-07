Flight to Bishkek from Yekaterinburg was yesterday delayed for 6 hours because of flock of birds. Russian media reported.

Birds hit the plane in Simferopol . The flight to Yekaterinburg was postponed due to the forced repair of the nose cone. Damage of the fuselage was discovered during the post-flight inspection of the aircraft. It caused changes in the entire route. Flights of the Ural Airlines were delayed: from Simferopol — for 2 hours and from Anapa — for 2.5 hours.