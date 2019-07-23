Number of rare birds increases in Kyrgyzstan

Number of rare species of endangered and migratory birds in protected natural areas has increased in Kyrgyzstan. Press service of the State Agency for Environmental Protection and Forestry reported.

More than 350 species of rare migratory birds come to the republic annually. There are more than 400 species of rare birds in the country, 57 species of which are in the Red List of the Kyrgyz Republic.

«Including 233 species of birds nest in the territory of the state, 114 of which are settled, 119 — migratory, 109 — migrating, 20 — vagrant, 28 — wintering,» the state agency said.