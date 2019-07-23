18:26
USD 69.74
EUR 79.24
RUB 1.05
English

Number of rare birds increases in Kyrgyzstan

Number of rare species of endangered and migratory birds in protected natural areas has increased in Kyrgyzstan. Press service of the State Agency for Environmental Protection and Forestry reported.

More than 350 species of rare migratory birds come to the republic annually. There are more than 400 species of rare birds in the country, 57 species of which are in the Red List of the Kyrgyz Republic.

«Including 233 species of birds nest in the territory of the state, 114 of which are settled, 119 — migratory, 109 — migrating, 20 — vagrant, 28 — wintering,» the state agency said.
link:
views: 77
Print
Related
Yekaterinburg –Bishkek flight delayed for 6 hours because of flock of birds
Popular
Sary-Tash 2019 military exercises start in Alai district of Kyrgyzstan Sary-Tash 2019 military exercises start in Alai district of Kyrgyzstan
Urgent meeting of Almazbek Atambayev’s supporters held in Koi-Tash Urgent meeting of Almazbek Atambayev’s supporters held in Koi-Tash
Drunk mother gives 6-year-old child alcohol, he is in a coma Drunk mother gives 6-year-old child alcohol, he is in a coma
Olga Buzova promises to return to Kyrgyzstan Olga Buzova promises to return to Kyrgyzstan