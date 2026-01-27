Kairat Tursunkulov appointed Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kyrgyzstan

Kairat Tursunkulov has been appointed Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kyrgyzstan. The Cabinet of Ministers’ press service reported. The appointment order was signed by Cabinet Chairman Adylbek Kasymaliev.

Tursunkulov replaces Temirbek Erkinov, who was previously transferred to the position of Deputy Minister of Health.

According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Kairat Tursunkulov was born on May 23, 1985. He has worked at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs since 2009, rising from an intern to the Director of the State Protocol Department.

He also served in the government office and represented Kyrgyzstan at missions abroad in Germany, Austria, and Belgium. He holds the diplomatic rank of Counselor 1st Class and speaks English and German.